LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,545,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $145,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First American Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

First American Financial stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FAF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on First American Financial

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.