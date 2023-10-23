M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. M/I Homes accounts for about 1.8% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of M/I Homes worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in M/I Homes by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in M/I Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 51,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,854. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.11.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.67. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $143,264.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,246.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush raised their price objective on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

