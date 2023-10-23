MAI Capital Management Acquires 7,588 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $57,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512,406 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,740,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,043 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,182,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,189,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,849,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

