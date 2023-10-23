MAI Capital Management Has $14.97 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, reaching $143.87. 1,094,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52 week low of $138.77 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.16. The company has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.