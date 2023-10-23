MAI Capital Management Has $15.23 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,734 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,178,000 after acquiring an additional 583,243 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after acquiring an additional 364,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.63. 536,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,757. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

