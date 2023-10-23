MAI Capital Management Has $16.90 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 348,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 239,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,577,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,044,748. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average of $109.88.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.