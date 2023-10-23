MAI Capital Management Has $77.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.1% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $77,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,046. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.05 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

