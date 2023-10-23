MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,262,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $85,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $61.99. 13,703,557 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.99.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

