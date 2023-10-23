MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after acquiring an additional 913,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,930,000 after buying an additional 314,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,417. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

