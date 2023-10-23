MAI Capital Management Purchases 72,656 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,656 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $61,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 811,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,866,000 after acquiring an additional 91,013 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVW stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 499,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,070. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

