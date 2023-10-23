MAI Capital Management Sells 45,605 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,605 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 133.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,993,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.04. 167,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

