ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,681,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $133,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $70.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $92.43.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAN. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

