Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.75

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 74465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 8.70.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 13.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,060,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,074,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,601 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

