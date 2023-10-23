MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 56,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 106,073 shares.The stock last traded at $1.74 and had previously closed at $1.71.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

MarketWise Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 45,000 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,035,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,107.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 45,000 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,035,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,107.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amber Lee Mason acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,085 shares of company stock valued at $86,006 and have sold 390,353 shares valued at $583,551. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 474,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MarketWise by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.