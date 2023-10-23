Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAR. Argus upped their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $187.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.34. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $143.92 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.