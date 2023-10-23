Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,296 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,786,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $87.03 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.