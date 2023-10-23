Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 39,037 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 86.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 166,097 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 201.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 366,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 770.9% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 335,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 296,599 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 270,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period.

SMB stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

