Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

