Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 2,890 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in TC Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,119,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 80.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 31.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,873,000 after acquiring an additional 282,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRP. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $33.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.