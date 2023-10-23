Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tlwm raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,357,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,909,678. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $132.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average of $124.35. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

