Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $90.12 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

