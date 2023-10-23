Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Waters by 12.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.50.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $253.64 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $248.11 and a 12-month high of $353.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

