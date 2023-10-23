Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortive by 95,666.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,329,000 after buying an additional 282,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after buying an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,223,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Trading Down 1.2 %

Fortive stock opened at $70.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $59.30 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

