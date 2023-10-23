Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.81 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.77.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $56.06 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.16.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -151.35%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

