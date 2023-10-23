Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.76 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.7% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $278.57 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.70 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.73 and its 200-day moving average is $288.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

