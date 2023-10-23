Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $932,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

