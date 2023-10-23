Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $953,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $128.42 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

