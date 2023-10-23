Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.10% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after buying an additional 2,006,849 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,366,000. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 117.7% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,812,000 after buying an additional 1,011,063 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $16,713,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $10,536,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $28.56.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

