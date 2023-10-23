Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,385 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.24 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

