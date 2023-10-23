Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

