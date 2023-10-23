Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 2,096 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $40.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

