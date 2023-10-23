Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 268 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

