Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 519 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $11,527,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,238,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $5,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 947,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares during the period.

DSI stock opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $67.33 and a one year high of $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

