Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 5,294 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,511,000 after buying an additional 383,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $83.44 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

