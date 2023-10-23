Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allstate Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:ALL opened at $123.19 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
