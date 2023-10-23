Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $59.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

