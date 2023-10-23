Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 141 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $498.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.05. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $389.48 and a 1 year high of $525.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.