Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,474 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,753,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

