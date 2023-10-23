Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 273 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $90.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

