Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 732 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 52,220 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 744.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 282,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 249,408 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $38.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

