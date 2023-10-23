Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 956 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

