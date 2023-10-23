Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Silgan were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 234.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,087.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $40.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLGN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Silgan

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.