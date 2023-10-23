Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 319 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.44. The stock had a trading volume of 329,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,970. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.45.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

