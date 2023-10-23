Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.11. 41,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.82. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.