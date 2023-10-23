Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,590 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,521,000 after buying an additional 64,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.17. 193,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

