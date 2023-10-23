Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 91.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.12. 167,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,377. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.93.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

