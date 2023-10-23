Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

ITT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.61. 21,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.91. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

