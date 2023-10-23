Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.69. The company had a trading volume of 366,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,334. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

