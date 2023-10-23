Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,999,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $3,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.52. 46,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $173.39 and a 52-week high of $237.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.62 and a 200-day moving average of $218.01.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AJG

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.