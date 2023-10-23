Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.63 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.94.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

